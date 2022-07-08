Inmate who escaped from Talbert House Sunday captured, in court Friday

CINCINNATI — Escaped Talbert House inmate, Patrick Thomas, is expected to appear in court today.

He was found in Westwood and taken back into custody Thursday evening after being on the run for nearly a week.

On Sunday, Thomas escaped from the Talbert House on Reading Road around 5:15 p.m. Investigators said he broke a third floor window with a chair, then climbed down to the street using bed sheets he tied together.

Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey said Thomas tunneled through dry wall in the minimum security jail, concealed the damage with a locker and bed and made his escape when a guard went down for dinner. The window through which Thomas threw a chair lacked the metal screening that other windows at Talbert House had; McGuffey said that's because it was deemed inaccessible.

Deputies said Thomas was being held at the Talbert House on a warrant from Kenton County, Ky. and his prior history indicates he should be considered dangerous.

He is one of four inmates to escape from Hamilton County Sheriff's custody in three weeks.

Sheriff McGuffey said changes need to be implemented to make sure this doesn't happen again.

