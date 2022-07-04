Sheriff's Deputies searching for escaped Talbert House inmate

CINCINNATI — Hamilton County Sheriff's Deputies are searching for an inmate who escaped from the Talbert House, located at 1617 Reading Road.

The inmate, Patrick Thomas, is described as a black male, age 32, 5'6" and 160 lbs. and having the letter "P" tattooed on his forehead.

Mr. Thomas escaped around 5:15 p.m. by breaking out a third floor window and using bed sheets to drop down to the street. He was last seen on Reading Road.

Deputies said Mr. Thomas was being held at the Talbert House on a warrant from Kenton County, Ky. and his prior history indicates he should be considered dangerous.

Mr. Thomas is the second inmate to have escaped from custody within the last 24 hours. Deputies are also searching for an inmate that escaped from University Hospital.

Anyone with information should contact the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office at 513-825-1500 or Crime Stoppers at 512-352-3040.