Warren County Sheriff's office looking for escaped inmate

MONROE, Ohio — The Warren County Sheriff's office is asking for the public's help in locating an inmate who they said escaped Friday night.

Around `11 p.m., deputies said they were called to the area of State Route 63 and I-75 for a reported escaped inmate. Officials said Derrick M. Volz, 29, escaped while being transported to an area hospital. The transportation was performed by staff from Community Correctional Center, which is governed by the Talbert House. Sheriff's office officials said the transportation was not affiliated with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office or Warren County Jail.

Volz was last seen heading westbound along State Route 63 toward the Monroe, officials said. Volz, who is from Amelia, was incarcerated for felony possession of drugs through Clermont County.

Volz is described as a 6-foot-1, 170 lbs man with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt with black undershirt and khaki pants.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 513-695-2525.