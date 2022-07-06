CINCINNATI — Questions about security measures at the Hamilton County Justice Center continue to swirl after four inmates escaped custody in the span of three weeks.

The fourth inmate, 32-year-old Patrick Thomas, had not been captured after he tunneled through drywall and broke a window on the third floor of Talbert House, a secured treatment facility on Reading Road.

Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey discusses security concerns at the jail Tuesday and explained how those inmates escaped.

“This is what transparency looks like,” McGuffey said. “Sometimes you just have to say it, explain it and do your best to fix it.”

When asked about the four inmates who were able to escape custody in the past month McGuffey told WCPO the jail is experiencing problems "that every jail experiences."

"We manage 1,200 inmates. That's our current count today," McGuffey said. "We take in and release 90 to 80 inmates a day. That is a ton of movement.”

McGuffey says that movement is what led two inmates to walk out of the jail in June on two separate occasions. Both were able to blend in with released inmates while they waited to be processed into the jail.

“They had not been dressed out,” she said. “They were being held down in our intake area.”

Another inmate was able to walk away from a deputy Sunday while at a local hospital.

In March, the WCPO 9 I-Team uncovered that inmates were punching and burning holes into cell windows with the use of community tablets.

“The tablets have a lithium battery in them and some of the prisoners were able to get that battery out,” McGuffey said. “We were told these were tamper proof which they appeared to be.”

McGuffey said the tablets were introduced last summer for several reasons including monitored communication for inmates, and a way for inmates to handle daily needs like medical visits and commissary lists. The tablets were also used to give inmates something to do during the pandemic when there was no access to outside recreation.

“It would be cruel and unusual for people who are incarcerated not to be able to communicate in some ways with people on the outside who are family friends, significant others, children things like that," McGuffey said.

The sheriff said they did not expect the inmates to use the tablets for vandalism.

“We learned that unless you assign these to an actual person and their name actually pops up on this tablet we don’t have much oversight and we cant keep track of them as well so we fixed that,” she said. “When we introduce something like this, thats exactly what we did. We monitored what’s happening and how can we improve and we are constantly doing that as people who are incarcerated take the opportunity to find ways to create havoc to damage things we continue to work to make sure it cant happen.”

WCPO has obtained footage of the two inmates escaping the Hamilton County Justice Center in June. Watch WCPO 9 at 11 p.m. to see McGuffey break down what happened.

