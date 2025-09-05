'We're gonna get justice' | Family of Ryan Hinton marches to demand justice months after his death

CINCINNATI — Family members of Ryan Hinton, along with dozens of supporters, marched throughout the streets of Cincinnati Friday afternoon to demand justice.

The 18-year-old was shot and killed by Cincinnati police in May. Hinton was in an allegedly stolen car when he got out and began running. Police said Hinton had a gun.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Connie Pillich later cleared the officer who killed Hinton. That officer's name hasn't been publicly released, as Cincinnati police have cited Marsy's Law.

Pillich said the officer "made a split-second decision that likely saved his life and the lives of other officers." However, Hinton's family doesn't view it that way.

As they marched through the streets on Friday, we spoke to Hinton's cousin, Ryant Jackson.

"You're supposed to bury your parents," Jackson said. "A parent is never supposed to bury a child."

Jackson stood next to Hinton's mother as he spoke to us, but she did not want to speak on camera.

"She lost a child," Jackson said.

Jackson said the family is still trying to process the decision made by Pillich. He said they feel the scale of justice in Hinton's case was uneven.

"Why is my cousin, who ran, not able to stand trial as he should be?" Jackson said.

Pillich announced her decision to clear the officer of criminal charges back in mid-July. We asked Jackson why the family is marching now, nearly two months later:

"Because change don't come unless you stand on what you say," Jackson said. "You can't just say it and walk off and expect something to happen, something to change. It's not going to change."

He said the family wants the case to be reopened and they want the officer to be charged.

"They get to go see their family, but then you expect us not to feel rage or expect us not to feel vindictive," Jackson said.

Jackson said the family won't rest until they feel justice has been served.

"We're gonna get justice for Ryan," one of Hinton's aunts said.

One day after Hinton's death, his family viewed body camera footage of the shooting. The next day, prosecutors say his father, Rodney Hinton Jr., intentionally crashed into Hamilton County Sheriff's Deputy Larry Henderson, who was outside of his vehicle operating a traffic light during the University of Cincinnati's spring commencement. Henderson was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Rodney Hinton Jr.'s next court date is scheduled for Sept. 17.