CPD: 2 juveniles hospitalized after shooting during fight in Avondale

CINCINNATI — Two juveniles were hospitalized Sunday afternoon after they were shot during a fight in Avondale, the Cincinnati Police Department (CPD) said.

CPD Lt. Timothy Lanter said officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Lexington Avenue shortly before 2:30 p.m. for a shooting.

Lanter said that a fight broke out between neighbors, and during the fight, a gun was pulled out and a single shot was fired.

That single shot hit two juveniles, Lanter said. One juvenile was just grazed by the bullet, while the other was shot in the stomach. Both were transported to area hospitals, Lanter said.

He said CPD does not have any suspects in custody, but they do have persons of interest.

This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information can contact CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.