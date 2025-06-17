Prosecutor to announce result of investigation into CPD's fatal shooting of Ryan Hinton

CINCINNATI — Hamilton County Prosecutor Connie Pillich has scheduled a press conference to announce the results of the investigation launched after a Cincinnati police officer shot and killed Ryan Hinton on May 1.

WCPO will live stream the press conference in this story at 2 p.m.

Hinton was fatally shot by a yet-unnamed Cincinnati police officer on the morning of May 1.

Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge said that day officers with the department's Fugitive Apprehension Squad, along with other uniformed officers, became aware of a stolen vehicle at an apartment complex in the 2500 block of Warsaw Avenue.

When police approached the vehicle, four people ran from it, Theetge said. She said at least one of them, identified as Hinton, was armed with a gun.

Clips and still images from officer body cameras show the people who were in the car scattered when police pulled in and trapped the suspected stolen vehicle with their cruisers.

Body camera footage appeared to show Hinton running from officers, between dumpsters.

The officer who fired the shots can be heard saying "gun" before multiple gunshots ring out. Theetge said officials believe the officer fired roughly four to five shots; Hinton was hit by two of those bullets. Theetge said the man was hit once in the chest, with the bullet exiting his back and once in the arm, but that bullet went through his arm and into his side.

Weeks later, Hamilton County Coroner Lakshmi Sammarco clarified details about the wounds Hinton sustained that day.

Sammarco said Ryan had three gunshot wounds — though she couldn't say whether two of those gunshot wounds were caused by the same bullet or not.

One gunshot wound was through his left forearm, and only damaged soft tissue in his arm, Sammarco said.

Another gunshot wound was found in his left side, under his armpit. That wound was what killed him, Sammarco said. That bullet traveled through his chest, hit the seventh rib, went through the left ventricle of his heart and exited through his sternum, according to the coroner.

She said it is possible the bullet that went through Ryan's arm also went into and through his side, but she said the coroner's office can't say for sure if that's the case, since that bullet was not found by her office. She said they only found fragments of that bullet in Ryan's body.

A third gunshot wound was found in his right "postero-lateral chest" adjacent to his shoulder, Sammarco said. That bullet traveled beneath the skin and only damaged soft tissue; Sammarco said that bullet came to stop just beneath the base of the skull, and the coroner's office was able to retrieve it.

We asked Sammarco if Ryan was shot in the back.

"No, I said he was shot in the right postero-lateral near the shoulder," Sammarco said.

When asked how the bullet that entered near Ryan's shoulder could have hit him, Sammarco declined to comment on any body camera footage or speculation surrounding it.

"You're going to have to talk to someone about that," she said. "I cannot comment on what position his body was in at the time."

She said her office also cannot determine the order in which the gunshot wounds were inflicted.

Hinton's family has hired The Cochran Firm to represent them; Michael Wright, one of the attorneys with the firm said his office was working to conduct their own investigation into the shooting.

Another member of the family's legal team, Fanon Rucker, said lawyers plan to look closely into the shooting to scrutinize whether Cincinnati Police Department's policies were appropriately followed.

"Certainly some people say 'well, he was doing bad stuff,'" said Rucker. "Even assuming the truth of that, there's procedures and there are policies that require those who hold life and death in their hands to move in particular ways."

Rucker said they aren't trying to decide Ryan's innocence or guilt in the moments before the shooting — they're only looking at whether or not the officer who shot him properly followed procedure and protocol.

"We are looking for the answer through our investigation of whether or not it was proper, whether or not the policies were followed appropriately and whether or not, by law and by facts that that tragic death was considered in the eyes of the law as justifiable," said Rucker. "I can promise you under no circumstance are the family members who are here will ever believe that it was justifiable."

You can read more about the case in the coverage below:

