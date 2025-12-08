HVAC expert gives tips on how to protect system as winter weather approaches

CINCINNATI — With temperatures expected to drop this weekend, HVAC workers across Cincinnati are booked and busy. One Price Hill mother just learned how fast a furnace problem can turn dangerous.

Lisa Reed's 20-year-old furnace developed holes and leaks in its heat exchanger, sending dangerous carbon monoxide into her home. What began as strange noises frightening her daughter at night ended with the devastating news that her entire heating system needed replacement.

"I started Christmas shopping a little early, but still needed to get a few things, so definitely gonna put a stop to that till we get this fixed, but this is more important," said Reed.

WATCH: Local HVAC expert shares warning signs homeowners should watch for to prevent expensive winter heating emergencies

HVAC company offers discounted service calls as winter weather approaches Cincinnati

That's when she called Corey Lamb, owner of Precision Comfort Heating and Cooling. The diagnosis revealed a critical safety hazard that couldn't be ignored.

"So the heat exchanger that's putting carbon monoxide in the hole, which is dangerous," said Lamb. "And then you can hear once the blower kicks on how the flames are making that noise, struggling, that's pretty much at that giveaway that there's a heat exchanger issue."

According to Lamb, it would cost more to repair than replace. The heat exchanger repair would require about eight hours of labor, costing 50% more than a new furnace installation.

Lamb emphasized that such expensive emergencies can often be prevented with regular maintenance, which is something Reed did when she heard the noise. He recommends having an HVAC expert service heating systems twice yearly.

Homeowners can take several immediate steps to protect their systems and save money:



Check and replace dirty air filters regularly

Pour bleach into the drain lines to prevent clogging

Monitor for unusual noises and water around the furnace

"Hear noise like this, call right away. You see water anywhere around the furnace, call right away," said Lamb. "If you feel like it's running like nonstop and it's not satisfying the thermostat, call right away because the more you wait, the worse it's going to get."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.