Court docs: Cincinnati man charged after child sexual abuse material allegedly found on phone

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man has been charged after allegedly possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material on his phone, according to Hamilton County court documents.

Documents say 31-year-old Benjamin Naylor possessed two images of child sexual abuse material, as well as possessed and distributed two videos of child sexual abuse material on his personal cell phone.

Naylor is charged with three counts of "pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor," and one count of "illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance," court documents say.

Naylor was a scheduler at Christ Hospital who had no direct contact with patients, a spokesperson confirmed to WCPO.

The spokesperson said he was terminated once the hospital learned of his arrest.

