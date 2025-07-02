Man charged with multiple felonies for allegedly sexually abusing a child

CINCINNATI — A 43-year-old man is facing multiple felony charges for allegedly sexually abusing a child, according to court documents.

Bruce Helton was arrested on July 1 and has been charged with six counts of rape and four counts of gross sexual imposition, court records show.

Documents in the case say the alleged abuse happened between January 2023 and January 2024, when the alleged victim was under the age of 13.

Indictment documents say Helton "purposely compelled" the alleged victim "by force or threat of force."

Helton is being held in the Hamilton County Justice Center, where he has been denied bond, jail records show.