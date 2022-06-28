Kenton County apartment building heavily damaged during fire
Multiple people displaced
Multiple people are displaced after an apartment building caught fire in Crestview Hills Monday night.
Multiple people are displaced after an apartment building caught fire in Crestview Hills Monday night.Photo by: Photo by: Amra Chamberlain It happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday night at an apartment complex on Tuscan Valley Court.Photo by: Photo by: Amra Chamberlain Multiple people are displaced as a result of the fire.Photo by: Photo by: Whitney Collins Multiple fire trucks were needed to extinguish the flames.Photo by: Photo by: Amra Chamberlain No injuries were reported.Photo by: Photo by: Amra Chamberlain Investigators have not said if they know what started the fire.Photo by: Photo by: Tyler Pistor