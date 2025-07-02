CPD: Two people hospitalized, seriously hurt after crash in Northside

CINCINNATI — Two people are in the hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Northside Wednesday morning, according to Cincinnati police.

The crash happened before 6 a.m. Wednesday morning near the intersection of Spring Grove Avenue and the William P. Dooley Bypass, just before Northside Yacht Club.

Police have not released information on what led up to the crash, but WCPO crews at the scene saw a red sedan with heavy damage and a Jeep that had rolled over onto its passenger side near the intersection.

Police said the two people hospitalized were both in the red vehicle at the time of the crash; the driver of the Jeep is expected to be OK, according to officers on the scene.