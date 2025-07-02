'Infection outbreak' of parvovirus in Hamilton County, health officials say

CINCINNATI — Medical experts at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center say there is a "parvovirus infection outbreak" happening in Hamilton County, according to the Cincinnati Health Department.

Health officials said the virus is not typically serious, but can be dangerous to unborn babies and those with blood disorders or weakened immunity.

A parvovirus infection is an illness caused by the virus called parvovirus B19, also called Fifth Disease. It's commonly encountered in the community, especially among children.

"Outbreaks can happen frequently among school-aged children who may present with a lacy rash (described as a 'slapped cheek' appearance when it involves the face) and flu-like symptoms," said Kara Markham, M.D. and professor of obstetrics and gynecology, in a press release.

Centers for Disease Control 8 years old child with rosy cheeks- enterovirus infection, diathesis or allergy symptoms. Redness and peeling of the skin on the face.

Cincinnati Health officials said parvovirus infections usually do not cause symptoms, or the symptoms are milder and flu-like, with rashes and joint pain.

Markham said one-third to two-thirds of pregnant women are not immune to the virus at the start of pregnancy, which means if they contract parvovirus, it's possible the virus can spread to the baby as well.

While that's not typically common, the CDC says the infection can cause a miscarriage.

"If a woman is first exposed to parvovirus during pregnancy, the virus can cross the placenta to cause fetal infection," said Markham. "If this occurs, the virus can temporarily affect the bone marrow of the baby, preventing the baby from producing red blood cells and/or platelets."

That can then result in anemia in the case of a lack of red blood cells, or thrombocytopenia in the case of a lack of platelets, Markham said.

"It is estimated that severe anemia can occur in up to 10% of babies infected prior to 20 weeks and the condition may even be severe enough to cause fetal death," said Markham. "However, if physicians are aware of the infection and the potential for fetal anemia, very close monitoring and appropriate treatment can be lifesaving for the baby."

Babies who survive do so without long-term issues, health officials said.

Although many people don't exhibit symptoms of the infection, those who do will experience them roughly five to 10 days after contact with the virus, according to the Mayo Clinic. Early symptoms of the infection in children can include a fever, upset stomach, headache, runny nose and diarrhea.

The Mayo Clinic says children infected with parvovirus may also exhibit the face rash, which is red on light-colored skin and can be purplish and harder to see on darker-colored skin. Over time, a second rash can form on the arms, legs, chest, back and buttocks of the child, according to the Mayo Clinic. That rash usually goes away in seven to 10 days, but it can come and go for up to three weeks.

Adults with parvovirus infections are more likely to get painful, swollen or stiff joints; joint symptoms can be more common in women than men, according to the Mayo Clinic. Those symptoms often affect the hands, wrists, knees, ankles and feet and can last roughly one to three weeks.