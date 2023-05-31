Coroner: Man dies after Roselawn motorcycle crash

CINCINNATI — A 30-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Roselawn, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.

It happened Tuesday shortly before 10 p.m. at the intersection of Reading Road and East Galbraith Road.

Investigators have not provided any details but the Hamilton County Coroner's Office identified the motorcycle rider as Tre Anderson.

When WCPO crews arrived on the scene of the accident, a mangled motorcycle could be seen next to a white SUV with a significant dent on the front passenger's door.

WCPO staff

Police have not said what led up to the crash.

