1 child dead, another hospitalized after driver hits them in West Price Hill

CINCINNATI — A 3-year-old is dead and a 9-year-old is in the hospital after a driver hit them in West Price Hill Tuesday night.

Police said the children were taken to Good Samaritan Hospital after they were hit at the intersection of Heyward Street and 1st Avenue. The 3-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital. The 9-year-old's condition is unknown at this time.

The driver who hit them stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.