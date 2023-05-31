Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnatiWest Price Hill

Actions

1 child dead, another hospitalized after driver hits them in West Price Hill

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
Child fatal crash
Posted at 10:39 PM, May 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-30 22:43:47-04

CINCINNATI — A 3-year-old is dead and a 9-year-old is in the hospital after a driver hit them in West Price Hill Tuesday night.

Police said the children were taken to Good Samaritan Hospital after they were hit at the intersection of Heyward Street and 1st Avenue. The 3-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital. The 9-year-old's condition is unknown at this time.

The driver who hit them stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News at 11PM

More local news:
Pride events begin in Kentucky amid tension and drastic political shifts Man sentenced to 25-30 years in prison after fatal Forest Park shooting in 2021 Ex-Cincinnati councilman Jeff Pastor agrees to plead guilty to wire fraud

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.