Police: 2 women in critical condition after crash in Norwood

Posted at 4:35 PM, May 29, 2023
CINCINNATI — Two women are in critical condition after a crash in Norwood.

The intersection of Montgomery Road and Cleneay Avenue was shut down after police said a car crashed into several utility poles. Norwood police said officers pursued a car that was reported stolen at a Frisch's location about a mile away.

Police said the pursuit was called off because it was getting too dangerous, but they then saw the car crash into two poles, splitting the vehicle in half.

"We've turned the accident over to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office's Traffic Safety Unit," said Lt. Mark Vickers. "They're going to be working this crash for us and they'll be able to determine, put more of the pieces together as far as speed."

No other cars were involved in the crash. The intersection was reopened following investigating.

