Coroner: 1 shot, killed in Roselawn

CINCINNATI — One person is dead after a shooting in Roselawn, the Hamilton County Coroner's Office said.

Officers responded to the report of a shooting around 3:30 a.m. Thursday on 7700 block of Reading Road.

When they arrived, officers discovered a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The Hamilton County Coroner's Office confirmed with WCPO that they were called to the scene.

CPD has not released any information on this homicide.

Investigators have not released the victim's identity.

Police have not said if they are searching for a suspect.

READ MORE

74-year-old woman, 82-year-old man dead following Roselawn murder-suicide

New housing option one step closer to becoming reality in Cincinnati

Hollywood and Bollywood unite: Cincinnati natives set to star in short film with production in Hamilton