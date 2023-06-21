Cincinnati natives set to star in short film with production in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Hollywood and Bollywood are teaming up with two Cincinnati natives for a new short film.

Grace Balbo and Brittany Mcvicker, both actresses from the Queen City, will star in "Just Peachy."

According to production company E414 Productions, the film is based on true events and follows a young girl's journey of faith, hope and healing after she's released from psychiatric care.

Mcvicker, who's also the film's director, said the project is meant to inspire people.

“While it is primarily about faith, hope, and redemption, it’s also deeply rooted in heartbreakingly true-to-life situations,” Mcvicker said in a press release. “You may not have experienced these situations personally, but your neighbor could at this very moment. Everything can seem just peachy on the outside, but you never really know what someone’s going through.”

Mcvicker is also known for her work in "You Are The Answer," "West World," "WWE Evil," "Santa Games," "The CEO's Contract" and "IMMO." She's also staring in a Lifetime Network movie called "Secrets of A Celebrity Nanny."

Co-star Grace Balbo has appeared in the films "Oak" and "Extremely Wicked, Shocking Evil and Vile," which was also filmed in the Cincinnati area with Zac Efron.

The production company said the movie will debut as a short film "with the intention of becoming a feature."

Esteemed Goan filmmaker Milory Goes is joining the project as a producer. He's known in India's Bollywood industry for the thriller "Welcome M1LL1ONS," which qualified for the Academy Award for Best Picture in 2018, E414 Productions said.

The film is currently in the pre-production phase with filming expected to begin in the Hamilton area this summer.

Click here to learn more about how you can be a part of the film.

