New housing option one step closer to becoming reality in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — An ordinance that would allow some Cincinnati homeowners to rent out space for another residence on their property unanimously passed a City Council Committee Wednesday.

Housing issues, like a housing shortage and issues with affordable housing, are something WCPO has been reporting on for years. Just days before the vote, Zillow reported rent in Cincinnati is rising faster than any other city in the country.

Leaders at City Hall said Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) are a way to help solve the problem.

It's a term many might not be familiar with, but the sponsor of the ordinance, Councilmember Mark Jeffreys, said it's not a new concept.

"The Fonz lived in an ADU in Happy Days. He lived in Mr. Cunningham's garage," Jeffreys said.

An ADU is an extra residence on the property of a single-family home that can be rented out. It includes converted garages, a nonmobile tiny house on the property, one attached to the existing house or even a converted basement.

The proposed ordinance said this will increase housing supply and affordability, provide another source of income for homeowners amid rising property values and allow older residents to age in place.

Not everyone is on board, though.

"To me, it looks like we're allowing far more Airbnbs to be developed all throughout the city," Julie Rimer, a Mt. Washington resident said.

The city said about 45% of community members at a community engagement session don't think short-term rentals should be allowed in an ADU, while 55% do.

"That underlying concern is understandable, which is that people don't want these to be rented out to a bunch of crazy party folks who change the character of the neighborhood," Jeffreys said.

He said the ordinance addresses this by requiring the homeowner or another "responsible individual" who is not an employee of the homeowner, to live in the main house. He hopes this will prevent unruly short-term renters from renting in the first place.

Under the proposed ordinance, a violation would result in a $15,000 fine.

Jeffreys also said ADUs being used as short-term rentals wouldn't necessarily mean the housing supply doesn't increase for Cincinnatians.

"Right now it might be a short-term rental, but then you might rent for a year to someone. So it does increase the amount of housing that is available," he said.

Other concerns are about the process.

"Please put the breaks and truly engage the residents. I think there are so many concerns that are just being glossed over," Rimer said.

She said the community councils should vote on the issue, rather than just relying on community engagement sessions the city has had.

Ordinance cosponsor, Councilman Reggie Harris said community engagement started a year ago and has included hundreds of residents.