CPD on the scene of murder-suicide in Roselawn

Posted at 11:42 AM, Feb 15, 2023
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are on the scene of a murder-suicide at a home in the 1500 block of Section Road in Roselawn.

CPD's crime scene unit is on the scene along with the Hamilton County coroner.

The entire home is blocked off with crime scene tape.

Investigators have not released the identities of those involved.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

