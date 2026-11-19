CINCINNATI — A kiss from Fiona the hippo remains the most meaningful keepsake for a veteran nurse who once performed a life-saving procedure on the famous baby hippo at just 3 weeks old.

Of all the things Darcy Dolman received when she retired as a nurse on the access team at Cincinnati Children's, a kiss from Fiona the hippo stands out.

WATCH: Retired Cincinnati Children's nurse reflects on the day she helped save Fiona the hippo's life

Retired Cincinnati Children's nurse reflects on the day she helped save Fiona the hippo's life

"This is very special to me," Dolman said.

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For the veteran nurse, the kiss also serves as a reminder of a day she could have never imagined — one when she would help save a hippo's life.

Back in 2017, Fiona was just 3 weeks old. She was tiny, fragile and fighting to survive. That's when the call came in. Fiona wasn't drinking, so getting fluids into her was key.

WCPO Cincinnati Childrens Nurses Treat Fiona (2017)

Dolman and fellow nurse Blake Gustafson had one mission: to give Fiona a life-saving IV.

"These nurses came over, and they were like, get out of the way. We've never seen a vein we can't hit," then-zoo director Thane Maynard said.

"So Blake and I just walked in and just like any other type of patient, we walked in, we assessed it. We looked at Fiona and then started looking for veins using ultrasound," Dolman said.

WCPO

It wasn't simple. One challenge stood out above the rest.

"[We] decided to actually suture it in to keep it secure, and it actually lasted 5 days," Dolman said.

Dolman said the emotions came later.

"We're sitting there thinking, gosh, you know, she's 30 pounds. I mean, we're good about 30 pounds, and then all of a sudden we're like, oh, but she's a hippo," Dolman said.

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Fiona didn't just survive. She became something special to Cincinnati and to people around the world.

"She's more than really any hippo. Anybody's going through any difficult challenge, we're thinking about her, thinking, well, Fiona did it, so it's something that all of us can really help. She's really a light force, I think, in looking at challenging times throughout our life," Dolman said.

Dolman told me she still visits Fiona every month or so.

"At the Hippo Cove, you know, I'm looking for her, you know, there she is. And then really I'm standing back watching everybody. So I think it's really an amazing bond for all of us," Dolman said.

When asked if she feels Fiona recognizes her when they make eye contact at the zoo, Dolman had a playful answer.

"We like to think that, we like to think that her little ears, but now they're big ears," Dolman said.