PIERCE TOWNSHIP, OH. — The halls of the Pierce Township Center overflowed with residents looking to listen and participate in a conversation on the future of data centers in their community.

After getting through all the other agenda items, trustees were able to discuss the final two motions. Both were written by Trustee Allen Freeman, who explained the action the trustees would take.

"We've pushed it back to the zoning commission with more definition of what we want to try to see. And what that is, is that we've asked them to give us changes to our code that would prohibit data centers inside of Pierce Township. The second motion does the same thing; it just prohibits small nuclear power plants," Freeman said to me after Wednesday's meeting.

After the first motion passed, Freeman explained to residents that this is only a first step.

“This is the beginning step of the process; this is not the end, this is the beginning. So, it clarifies what we want the zoning commission to go and do," Freeman said.

Watch to see the data center decisions made by Pierce Township Trustees Wednesday night:

Pierce Township Trustees vote to have zoning commission look into prohibiting large-scale data centers

Data centers have been the subject of many township discussions in just the last few months.

“I want to help the zoning committee, and I want to help you all with the ability to show that the property that has been proposed for a data center is not appropriate," Pierce Township Resident Lisa Harris Hollister said Wednesday night.

The resident was referring to a San Francisco-based company that proposed a 300-megawatt data center in Pierce Township earlier this year.

A Crane Data Centers representative presented to the Pierce Township Zoning Commission on Sept. 1. The project includes three 200,000-to-300,000-square-foot buildings on 300 acres of wooded hillside across the street from the now-closed Walter C. Beckjord Generating Station.

Pierce Township has a moratorium on data center construction through May 31, 2027.

On Oct. 6, the zoning commission met at the Locust Corner Elementary School gymnasium. Several residents shared their concerns regarding data centers in Pierce Township with the commission.

After the meeting, resident Kathy Cummins spoke with me about why she thinks a data center isn't right for that space.

“This particular site that we're talking about is already a polluted site," Cummins said.

And her worries stretch beyond that.

“Environmental, it's noise, pollution, you name it," Cummins said.

One resident did stand behind data centers.

“I don’t think it’s right. I don’t think it’s a good idea to just ban something," he said.

Freeman's original motion had a 250 megawatts or greater threshold written, but he removed that number and changed his motion during Wednesday's meeting. The trustee explained to me why he made that change.

"There are data centers, there are the commercial-type data centers that are used by hospitals and banks and others, and we don't really want to eliminate those. Those have been around for 50 years or more, so we don't really want to work through those. But it's really the hyperscale that we want to really focus on and those are the ones we would like to have prohibited from Pierce Township. They just don't fit into the character of the township," Freeman said.

Freeman explained what the next step will look like.

"The zoning commission is going to have a December meeting. So, during that meeting, they'll start to organize around, as they've already said to me before they left, they'd like to have a consultant on board, so that's going to start to have that discussion of how we're going to go about doing that," Freeman said.

The next zoning commission meeting is Dec. 1, and the next board of trustees meeting is Dec. 9.