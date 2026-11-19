CINCINNATI — Students at three Sycamore Community Schools are sending messages of love and support to Fiona the hippo as she faces a health concern after swallowing a visitor's knit hat.

Efforts to get the hat to pass through Fiona's digestive system have included several approaches, and her appetite has decreased, zoo officials have reported. Surgery is not considered an option for a full-grown hippo, adding to concerns about her condition.

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As Fiona's health remains a concern, students at Symmes, Maple Dale and Montgomery Elementary Schools spent the day making get-well cards for the world-famous hippo.

The cards feature colorful artwork and heartfelt messages, including one from a student named Lucy, who wanted to let Fiona know how much she cares.

"I wanted to write a letter to Fiona because I loved seeing her exhibit and I want her to get better," Lucy said.

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Teachers and community members who want to participate can email WCPO's Frank Marzullo at frank.marzullo@wcpo.com. Classes interested in sending cards can arrange to have them picked up.

The effort gives students an opportunity to show their support for Fiona and remind her just how much she is loved.