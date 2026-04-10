Cincinnati police chief breaks silence for first time since being placed on leave after hearing

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge spoke publicly for the first time Friday since the city placed her on paid administrative leave after having a chance to defend her leadership at a pre-disciplinary hearing.

That hearing took place before City Manager Sheryl Long, in what a city spokesperson described as "an ongoing personnel matter" and comes on the heels of the release of a nine-page report that claimed she has "not been an effective leader."

"I can't go anywhere in this region without somebody stopping me and saying, 'I've been treated badly by the city,'" Theetge told reporters Friday afternoon. "I've been in Butler County, Warren County, Hamilton County, Northern Kentucky. People stop me everywhere."

Theetge, who has been on paid administrative leave since October, received a copy of that report, prepared by Frost Brown Todd, at the end of March, along with notice of the hearing, city officials said.

After the hearing, Theetge described the feelings and support she has received in the last several months.

"I was in Florida. Somebody in Florida recognized me and said, 'What they're doing to you is horrible. Horrible,'" she said. "So that keeps me motivated, and my strong, strong family, 100% behind me."

Theetge's attorney, Stephen Imm, said city leaders really didn't say much during the hearing, instead listening to Theetge respond one by one to the allegations in the report.

The nine-page report was the result of interviews with 32 witnesses on Theetge's leadership of the department. The firm determined that her "old school approach" led to a "siloing of departments where departments competed for talent, resources and information."

The report stated the majority of witnesses said she "could not return to the CPD and be effective." It also blamed her communication style for creating a "lack of transparency and distrust" in the department.

The report notes that while Theetge ran the administrative side of the department well, she struggled to work with city leaders, attempting to block City Hall from communicating with her command staff and found the department has "a strong culture" of retaliation and a perception of favoritism or nepotism.

Theetge's attorneys have called the decision to place her on leave and investigate her leadership "hasty and unlawful," claiming she was being used as a "political scapegoat and political pawn" ahead of the mayoral and city council election. Imm said at a news conference weeks ahead of the report's release that they expected it to be "a hatchet job."

Her family members called it biased, speculative and intended to push her out of the job.

Theetge's brother, retired Cincinnati Police Captain Russ Neville, who served in multiple leadership roles over 35 years, said the report bears “no semblance whatsoever to what a true investigative report should look like.”

"It's bare. It's weak. There's no supporting documentation. There's no fact. It's speculative, it's opinionated, it's perception-related, it's feeling-based," Neville said.

The city has not yet released a statement on the hearing or what is expected to come out of it.