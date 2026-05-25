Police: 46-year-old man killed in Lower Price Hill stabbing

CINCINNATI — A 46-year-old man is dead after an early Monday morning stabbing in Lower Price Hill, the Cincinnati Police Department said.

Police said officers responded to the 1900 block of State Avenue for reports of an injured person around 5 a.m. Monday.

When they arrived, they found a man with multiple stab wounds. First responders began life-saving measures on the man, identified as 46-year-old Julian Clinton, but he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police have not identified any suspects in the stabbing, nor have they said what led up to it.

Anyone with information about Clinton's death is asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department's Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.