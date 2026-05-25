29-year-old suspect given $555K bond after shooting inside Over-the-Rhine bar

CINCINNATI — A 29-year-old man was in court Monday morning after he was arrested for a shooting inside an Over-the-Rhine bar.

Taviance Maxberry has been charged with felonious assault, tampering with evidence, having a firearm in a bar and possession of controlled substances after a shooting Sunday around 5:30 p.m. inside Somerset Bar, located at 139 E. McMicken Ave. in northern OTR.

According to the prosecutor's office, Maxberry fired several shots inside the bar, striking another man. Multiple other people in the bar, including police, witnessed Maxberry shoot the man, according to court documents. It's unclear at this time what led up to the shooting.

As more police were arriving, Maxberry then threw the gun used into the bushes, according to the prosecutor's office.

Cincinnati police have not identified the victim or how serious their injuries are.

Somerset Bar closed down early Sunday after the shooting and also said it would be closed Monday.

Maxberry is currently being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center. He is expected back in court on Wednesday, June 3.