City won't extend contract with law firm hired to investigate Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge

CINCINNATI — The City of Cincinnati will not extend its contract with the law firm hired to handle an internal investigation into Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge, a city spokesperson said.

Frost Brown Todd was hired in October 2025 to serve as an independent counsel conducting a "review" into the effectiveness of Theetge's leadership while she remains on paid administrative leave.

The city has extended its contract with the firm in the months since, noting that the investigation was ongoing. However, a city spokesperson said they will not extend the contract past the current end date of March 31.

After decades with the department, the city placed Theetge on leave following increased violent crime in downtown Cincinnati, including home burglaries, hundreds of vehicle break-ins and a violent August fight that garnered national attention.

Theetge's attorneys called the decision "hasty and unlawful," claiming she was being used as a "political scapegoat and political pawn" ahead of the mayoral and city council election.

"They're looking for a scalp, they're looking for a scapegoat," attorney Stephen Imm with Finney Law Firm said.

Imm said in a press conference just weeks ago that the findings of the firm's investigation were coming soon, and they believe it will be "the hatchet job that we expected from the beginning."

"There is no one in the city's leadership who did not regard Terri Theetge as an excellent police chief, and ... when this forthcoming report is scrutinized, and the complete truth is revealed about Terri's leadership, everyone will know that Teresa Theetge was an outstanding chief of police — one in whom the City of Cincinnati can and should be proud," Imm said.

We reached out to Imm for comment Tuesday. He responded with the following statement:

"There were never any grounds for this investigation in the first place. There were never any grounds to extend it," Imm said. "Hopefully this brings us one step closer to Chief Theetge's complete exoneration, which she richly deserves."

We have yet to learn of the investigation's findings.