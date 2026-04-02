Family of Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge calls report ‘mythical narrative’ designed to embarrass her

CINCINNATI — The brother of Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge is speaking out against the nine-page report that deems his sister ineffective in leading the Cincinnati Police Department, calling it biased, speculative and intended to push her out of the job.

Retired Cincinnati Police Captain Russ Neville, who served in multiple leadership roles over 35 years, said the report bears “no semblance whatsoever to what a true investigative report should look like.”

Neville sat down with WCPO to discuss the investigation and said he wasn't surprised when he read the report.

"We have said and expected it to be, as Mr. Imm called (it), a hatchet job. As I have called (it) since day one of this, a mythical narrative the city chooses to put out," Neville said.

The report summarizes interviews with 32 people, alleging Theetge fostered a retaliatory culture and allowed divisions within the department. Neville says those claims are false.

"It's bare. It's weak. There's no supporting documentation. There's no fact. It's speculative, it's opinionated, it's perception-related, it's feeling-based," Neville said.

Neville, who has overseen internal investigations as an officer, said a proper report should identify allegations clearly, lay out interview summaries, include documentation and be transparent. He said he believes the city selectively pulled sentences to support its narrative.

Neville said the allegations of retaliation “do not sound like" Theetge and that his sister is known for accountability, communication and consistency.

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"She doesn't have a retaliatory bone in her body," Neville said.

He told us he sees a pattern in Cincinnati’s leadership — citing former fire chief Michael Washington’s firing — where civil servants are pushed out by the administration, followed by legal disputes.

"I think there clearly is a systemic issue," Neville said. "I've seen it happen in the past. I see the mayor hide from it. I see the manager hide from it. I see city council sit back and do nothing."

Some council members privately supported Theetge, according to Neville, but he said publicly they "followed the company line," calling it "political survival."

Neville said the council's mostly silent response is "cowardice." Council member Meeka Owens was the only member who agreed to an interview on the topic when we stopped by Cincinnati City Hall Wednesday.

Theetge had a solid relationship with the mayor and city manager for two years, according to Neville, before something “changed in the political front."

"Doesn't mean there weren't times of disagreement, maybe dissension," Neville said. "But every decision she made was for the purpose of benefiting the community and benefiting the membership, sworn and civilian."

When asked about the effect on Cincinnati police officers waiting for clarity on leadership, Neville said the prolonged process “generates confusion."

"It's certainly not beneficial," Neville said. "Morale is more damaged by city leadership dragging it out with no clarity."

Neville said now, his sister remains focused on defending herself. He said the thought is that the city will "pursue termination," and Theetge's attorney, Stephen Imm, will file litigation.

"(Tuesday) was probably, outside of the day of notification of administrative suspension, the most difficult," Neville said. "At this time, she has no opportunity to refute what's in there. That time will come through litigation. She's clearer today. She's focused on the task at hand, (which) is to fight and defend who she is."

Neville said he believes the city’s purpose in releasing the report was embarrassment, not transparency.

The city has said the matter is part of an ongoing "personnel" process. It remains unclear when a pre-disciplinary hearing with City Manager Sheryl Long will take place.

Theetge, a 35-year veteran of CPD, has not commented publicly since the report’s release.