Coroner: Pedestrian hit, killed in Northside

CINCINNATI — A 61-year-old man is dead after being hit by a car in Northside, investigators said.

Cincinnati police responded to the report of a pedestrian struck around 11 p.m. Thursday at Blue Rock Street and Apple Street.

An officer on the scene told WCPO that a 61-year-old man was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with unknown injuries.

CPD Lt. Cunningham said the man died at the hospital.

The man's identity has not been released.

Police said the driver of the car was not impaired and the victim was not at a crosswalk when he was hit.

