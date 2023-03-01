Northside's Bonomini Bakery temporarily closes following owner suffers stroke

CINCINNATI — A longtime bakery in Northside has temporarily suspended business after its owner suffered a medical emergency.

Bonomini Bakery, located near Urban Artifact Brewery on Blue Rock Street off of Hamilton Avenue, shut down Feb. 25 after its owner, Joe Bonomini, suffered a stroke. The bakery, which has been run by the Bonomini family for multiple generations, announced the closure with a sign in its front door.

"Unfortunately the owner has had a stroke," the sign reads. "Due to this, the family has decided to focus on health and family and suspend business until further notice."

Katie Cepero/WCPO

The family-owned and -operated bakery has not specified when or if the business will reopen. Normally, Bonomini is open every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In 2021, Bonomini previously temporarily shut down after one of its owners and Joe's brother, John W. Bonomini, passed away.

The bakery, which has operated for upwards of four decades, was also recognized by Food & Wine Magazine in 2021 for having Ohio's best doughnut. The magazine applauded the bakery for its "Clunker" donuts, which is roughly the size of a fist.

