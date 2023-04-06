Cincinnati Animal CARE restricts dog intake due to multiple cases of Canine Distemper Virus

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Animal CARE has restricted all dog intakes until further notice due to multiple confirmed cases of Canine Distemper Virus (CDV), the shelter announced Thursday.

The decision comes after Cincinnati Animal CARE confirmed two cases of CDV on April 3 in stray dogs taken to its Northside shelter.

"Out of an extreme abundance of caution, we have made the decision to restrict shelter intake and outcome activity for dogs effective immediately," the shelter said.

The highly contagious virus causes multiple symptoms, including fever, cough, swelling of paw pads, nasal and eye discharge, gastrointestinal distress and more.

CDV mostly affects unvaccinated dogs and puppies. Dogs are routinely vaccinated for this virus, but if an unvaccinated animal comes into the shelter with the virus — which can lie dormant for roughly two weeks — the vaccine is not effective, Cincinnati Animal CARE said.

"It is important to note that CDV is not transmissible from dogs to humans or dogs to cats," Cincinnati Animal CARE said.

Going forward, Cincinnati Animal CARE said it's consulting with local veterinary teams, as well as veterinary experts from the University of Florida that specialize in CDV.

"We are implementing best practice protocols to minimize the spread of the illness in the county shelter and in the community," the shelter said.

Since cats are not affected by the virus, they'll continue to enter and exit the Northside shelter like normal.

For stray dogs found in the county, they'll have to go through the Hamilton County Dog Warden office and will be housed at an off-site facility.

The Hamilton County Animal Shelter is also not able to accept any surrendered pets.

Other than the restrictions on dog intake, the county shelter is going to undergo daily deep cleanings, continue its strict one dog per kennel policy and the current dog population at the Northside shelter will be quarantined until they're medically cleared.

While dog adoptions are halted at the Northside shelter, Cincinnati Animal CARE said they will resume at the Pleasant Ridge location and off-site facility as soon as possible.