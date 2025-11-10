How to track Cincinnati's snowplows during winter weather

CINCINNATI — It's our first snow of the season, which means drivers are already seeing the impact of winter weather on Cincinnati roads.

After a massive winter storm in January revealed major issues with the Department of Public Service's equipment and technology, officials just last month announced new upgrades to winter operations — including an all-new snowplow tracker.

We checked the city's interactive map to see if officials were updating road conditions and treatments. However, we learned from a city spokesperson that the tracker will only be active during large winter operations (like major storms).

"The snowplow tracker is only active during full winter response operations, when DPS crews are working in 12-hour day and night shifts to cover the entire city. During smaller or more localized events, the tracker may not be turned on," the tracker says right now.

The tracker is expected to show which roads are untreated, pretreated, salted, plowed or both. It'll also highlight problem roads that drivers should avoid.

Tablets inside each of the city's snowplows will feed data back to DPS, which will update the tracker. Previously, drivers were using paper maps to find their routes and had no way of relaying to dispatchers which roads got which treatments.

We previously covered the plethora of unplowed streets in places like Mount Adams, Northside and more during the historic snow.

Because of how tough the storm was this January, the city said 20 of its 80 trucks were forced out of commission for repairs or replacements. During last month's press conference, Pureval said the city has done more prework on the fleet to ensure it can stand the weather, and they've equipped other city vehicles with plows to help bolster the fleet.

Click here to check out the tracker when more severe winter weather hits.