City leaders to announce new updates to Cincinnati winter operations

CINCINNAT — City officials are announcing new updates to Cincinnati's winter operations after a historic storm earlier this year put 20 snow plows out of commission and left many residents frustrated about when their roads would be treated.

Mayor Aftab Pureval, City Manager Sheryl Long and Department of Public Service Director Mark Riley are expected to announce new updates for this winter Thursday afternoon at the Valley View Salt Dome.

In January, a massive winter storm buried the region in nearly a foot of snow. Communications between city leaders obtained by WCPO 9 News revealed issues with equipment breakdowns, outdated technology and overwhelmed workers.

During the storm, more than 20 vehicles — 20% of the fleet — were taken out of service for repairs. City leaders also said drivers relied on binders of paper maps to find their routes, which led to missed streets.

"Reaching out to you for help. We don't know what else to do. As the prospect of another 3-5 (inches) of snow coming later today ... we are incredibly worried and my family and our neighbors feel like our city services have abandoned us," one Pleasant Ridge resident wrote in a Jan. 10 email to their council member.

Our crews also covered the unplowed streets in places like Mount Adams, Northside and more.

Communications also showed the lack of help from MSD volunteers, who didn't want to haul snow out of the Central Business District and plow roads.

Pureval spoke about the shortcomings in snow removal when we talked to him about the focus of his reelection campaign, calling the city's effort in January "not good enough."