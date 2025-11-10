TIMELINE -- When snow showers are most likely and how much snow we'll get

It's a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day as snow falls in the Tri-State. While this isn't going to be a ton of snowfall, it's still the first snow of the season, and as you all know, that can lead to travel-related issues here in the Tri-State.

Let's start with the roads and what we expect. Pavement temperatures are still above the freezing mark, but just barely. As snow falls this morning, a lot of it will melt on the roads. You'll first notice snow sticking on the grass, rooftops, and on your car too. But our bridges and overpasses will be slick. Those "elevated" surfaces are already colder, below the freezing mark. When snow starts to fall, this is where the snow will stick first and lead to slick spots. When driving over these roads, slow down, limit lane changes, and increase your following distance.

Now, we need to discuss when the snow is going to fall. We should see bands of snow starting to enter our area before 6 a.m. but it will be relatively light. By 7 a.m., a more defined band of snow will enter our northern locations first. This will then slowly move to the south, bringing snow into the Cincinnati metro area at the peak morning drive. This snow will continue through the noon hour. For northern Kentucky, your snow will start around 8-8:30 a.m. and then continue through 1 p.m.

WCPO Snow by 7 a.m.

WCPO Snow by 9 a.m.

WCPO Snow by noon

The snow intensity will be more than flurries. We should see consistent snow showers, reducing visibility at times. Since this coincides with the peak morning drive, we expect traffic related issues.

All said and done, this will bring snowfall amounts that range from 0.5" to 2" of accumulation. The main window for this accumulation snow is from 7 a.m. to noon.

WCPO Snowfall totals

The rest of the day is just cold! We'll top out at 34 degrees today.

Tonight, a hard freeze is expected with a low of 24 degrees.

Another weak wave will move through the area on Tuesday. This could bring a brief wintry mix in the afternoon hours, but it will not lead to new accumulations of snowfall. Temperatures warm to around 40 tomorrow.

MORNING RUSH

Snow likely

Light accumulations

Low: 26

MONDAY

Light snow in the morning

Partly cloudy and cold afternoon

High: 37

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Hard freeze

Low: 24

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Light wintry mix chance

High: 41

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Near steady temps

Low: 37

