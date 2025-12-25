New owners of Liberty Center’s cinema have plans for a 270-degree movie screen, sensory auditorium and more

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — B&B Theatres will take over operations of the CMX cinema at Liberty Center early next month after recently signing a lease.

With B&B will come phased-in upgrades over the next six to eight months that include new screens, a refreshed concession area, upgraded theatre seating and other cosmetic improvements as needed.

The theater will remain open through the end of the year. Following a brief transition for staff training and behind-the-scenes system upgrades, B&B will take over operations Jan. 15.

“Our arrival in Liberty Twp. simply came as the result of many conversations with the building owner/landlord and the (township). We have immensely enjoyed our foray into the Ohio scene with a cinema location in Macedonia, and were anxious to expand our footprint in the Buckeye State,” said Paul Farnsworth, B&B’s executive director of communications.

“We have been gratified and enthused by the interest of those parties and are excited to get onsite and introduce the B&B way to the region. Out of the gate, we hope that audiences and guests will be impressed by our attentive service and hometown approach to operations.’’ ”

Improvements will begin in January with the theater remaining open during renovations.

“B&B Theatres brings an energy and imagination that fits perfectly with what our guests love about Liberty Center,” said John Taylor, Senior General Manager at Liberty Center.

“They’re introducing something truly special that will elevate the entertainment experience at the property for families and movie lovers alike.”

B&B Theatres will be adding four specialty concepts to the theater, according to a statement. The additions are:



Large-format auditorium designed screen

Screen X, a 270-degree wrap-around cinematic format that extends film content onto the auditorium side walls – the first of its kind in this market

4DX multi-sensory auditorium with motion seating and in-auditorium effects that include wind, water, scent, and snow — a regional first

ScreenPlay, a family-focused auditorium created specifically for kids with an in-theater play area — a first for the region.

“It’s wonderful when everything fits perfectly, and this partnership certainly does. A beautiful community and development, a beloved cinema facility ripe for remodel, and a supportive movie-going town,” said Brock Bagby, B&B president.

“We can’t wait to make our mark on Liberty Township and introduce the B&B magic of the movies to our new friends and guests.”

Farnsworth said B&B will introduce its loyalty program to capitalize on frequent attendance by providing members exclusive deals and discounts.

B&B Theatres have been family-owned the past 101 years. They are the fifth-largest in the United States and the largest privately held. The company operates 564 screens at 57 locations in 16 states.

