Mount Adams residents frustrated by unplowed streets, but city says there's no place for plowed snow

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati saw record daily snowfall Monday, and over 10 inches total this week, as a winter storm crossed through the Tri-State.

Since then, crews have been working hard to clear the roads. But in Mount Adams, many streets are still fully covered.

“All of this slush, I’m worried is gonna be ice,” resident Christy Barton said.

While roads haven’t been plowed, city crews have come and salted the roads. Sue Aley lives on a dead-end street and said the salt has helped a little but she is still unable to leave her house.

“I had to cancel a doctor's appointment, and I can’t go to the store,” Aley said. “It’s just been a little frustrating.”

WCPO Car covered in snow in Mt. Adams

Aley and other residents told us that one snow plow driver told residents that they were told not to plow in Mount Adams. We reached out to the City of Cincinnati to ask if that was the case, and if so why was that decision made.

A city spokesperson responded with the following statement:

“The City of Cincinnati is known as the city of seven hills. That defining typography comes with unique challenges in every community. DPS (Department of Public Services) crews salt streets in Mt. Adams because the hilly terrain and small, dead-end streets don’t allow for any place to push plowed snow. Plowing streets in this community would only create further headaches for residents there. The narrow streets and steep hills also make it impossible for some plows to navigate the area. Crews will continue to treat roads in this area to help melt the snow during this historic storm.”

We read that statement to Aley and Barton, who disagreed that only salting was the best option.

“I mean we used to get plowed three to four years ago, and now they’re saying ‘Nope, can’t do it. There’s no place to put the snow.’ I don’t think that’s changed, there’s plenty of spots for the snow to go,” Barton said.

Aley told us she wouldn’t mind having snow plowed into her driveway if it meant getting it off the roads.

“Let them plow it, let us dig ourselves out so we have an option to get out,” Aley said.

WCPO Mt. Adams road covered in snow slush.

Barton and her family shoveled their driveway so the snowplow they thought was coming could move it into their driveway.

Now they’re worried that with snow still on the roads and colder temperatures on the way, their streets will soon be icy, causing even more dangerous driving conditions — especially since they live on a hill.

“At least the snow part will be ice, and then going down the street to that curve, I’ve been known to slide past it,” said Barton.

Barton has to return to work tomorrow and is hoping she can make it, but if the roads are too dangerous and she can’t get out, she said she’ll stay home.