'Highlight of my year'| Christmas dinner tradition brings Northern Kentucky community together for 38th year

COVINGTON, Ky. — On Christmas Day this year — as they have for the past 38 years — the Sunday Morning Club of Northern Kentucky served a free Christmas dinner that brought thousands of community members together at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center.

Organizers told me the tradition is about more than just food on the table — it's about community, connection and making sure no one spends Christmas alone.

"The thing that's special is that these people are our guests. We treat them as our guests," said Mark Lehman, who has volunteered for 20 years. "They're escorted through the line, we take them to a table, they're waited on. We bring their desserts, we bring them their drinks. Unfortunately for many folks, this is probably one of the best meals they have all year."

Ham, turkey, and all the traditional sides filled plates as neighbors filled tables on Thursday. Organizers say every plate and every heart is left full.

"Highlight of my year every year," said Lehman.

Lehman works alongside McHale’s Events and Catering, a partner since the very beginning of this Christmas tradition.

For guest Frank Boles, the dinner delivered exactly what he hoped for — and that wasn't a meal with all the fixings.

"My wish was granted, being with my family, I've always wanted that, and I got that wish," said Boles.

The annual tradition here goes far beyond what's on the plate.

"Everything you see here has been donated," said Lehman. "The toys are donated. We have 140 bicycles that we're giving to the first 140 children who come in and get a ticket. Everybody gets pictures with Santa. Everybody gets a prize, a present; it's an amazing undertaking by a great group of people."

This year's dinner carried special meaning as it was dedicated to two beloved community members who passed away: Ron "Santa" Halderman and Pat Crowley, who always stepped in to help.

"Pat's job was to always do the garbage, and I got to know Pat through the years, and considered him a good friend, and we lost him," said David Baker, a volunteer with Ironworkers Local 44. "The first question was, can the ironworkers pick up the trash, and my guys were like, 'Heck yeah, we will pick up the trash.'"

The Sunday Morning Club is always looking for volunteers to help with their community efforts. Those interested in volunteering can sign up by clicking the link here.

