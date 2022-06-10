Police: Fired woman shoots former boss at Little Caesars after he refused to rehire her

CINCINNATI — One woman was arrested after allegedly shooting her former boss at Little Caesars.

Angel Kidd went back to the Little Caesars on 8340 Vine Street Tuesday after she was recently fired. According to court documents, Kidd asked the store manager, her former boss, if she could have her job back. When the manager refused, Kidd allegedly started fighting with him in the parking lot.

During the fight, Kidd pulled out a gun and shot the store manager in his left leg before fleeing the scene, police said.

Kidd was arrested Thursday and will be in court for the first time early Friday morning.

Kidd is charged with felonious assault.

Investigators have not released the condition of the victim.

