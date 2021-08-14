Suspect arrested after fatal McDonald's shooting in Walnut Hills

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man stands charged with murder after fatally shooting another inside a Walnut Hills McDonald’s, police said Friday night.

Officers said Kendall Jouett, 30, shot 39-year-old Kris McQueen in the face Wednesday at the McDonald’s at the corner of East McMillan Street and Victory Parkway.

McQueen died of his injuries Thursday.

Jouett was arrested Friday night.

The shooting was one of six to happen in the same evening in Cincinnati, leaving another person dead and five others injured.