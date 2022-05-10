Man charged after shooting White Castle window with crossbow, workers claim he wanted store credit

CINCINNATI, Ohio — A Cincinnati man was arrested after firing an arrow through the window of a White Castle in Northside, police said.

According to court documents, the arrow that 22-year-old Tysawn Carter fired shattered a front window and almost struck employees who were working at the fast food restaurant on Ludlow Avenue on the evening of May 6.

Investigators said Carter was angry at employees and demanded a store credit. When they refused to give him one, he allegedly used a crossbow to shoot out a window and then fled from the scene.

Carter was arrested Monday. He was charged with four counts of felonious assault.

In court Tuesday he pleaded with the judge while being held back by a police officer.

"I would rather die than go back in jail," Carter said.

