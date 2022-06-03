Alleged Walmart shooter pleads not guilty by reason of insanity, bond lowered at arraignment

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — The man accused of shooting two people, one fatally, in a Fairfield Walmart was given a lower bond on Friday at his arraignment, during which he pled guilty by reason of insanity.

Anthony Brown entered two not guilty pleas by reason of insanity on Friday to charges of aggravated robbery and aggravated murder.

Brown also faces charges of having weapons under disability, because he was out on bond when he allegedly shot and killed Adam Lee Black and injured a Walmart employee. He pled not guilty to that charge on Friday as well.

"I met with my client," said Clyde Bennett, Brown's attorney. "He's not lucid. He's not totally normal mentally and he cannot assist me in what transpired. So I want him to be evaluated with respect to competency. The not guilty by reason of the sanity triggers that evaluation."

Brown's bond was initially set at $5 million, an amount Bennett said was too high to be constitutional. On Friday, Bennett requested Brown's bond be lowered and the magistrate set it at $900,000.