CINCINNATI — As the country comes to terms with the passing of Fiona, the Cincinnati Zoo's beloved Nile hippopotamus, an eyewitness who alerted staff to the hat that killed her is sharing what he saw.

Kevin Blaney, a semi-retired Air Force veteran from the St. Louis area, visited the zoo on Nov. 6 with his wife, Lori. Hippo Cove was their final stop of the day, he said. As Blaney rounded the corner to the main viewing glass in the habitat, he realized something had happened.

WATCH: He was there when a hat entered Fiona's enclosure. Here's what he saw.

Eyewitness recounts what happened when hat landed in Fiona's hippo habitat at Cincinnati Zoo

"It's pretty crazy, really, when you think about it," Blaney said. "I had no idea that it was a tragedy unfolding right before my eyes."

Blaney said there couldn't have been more than a dozen people visiting the habitat at the time, and a young boy, who Blaney said was about 7 years old, was crying.

"There's this little kid there who's crying, and he's being kind of ushered out by a lady, and she says something to him to the effect of, 'You know, we'll get you another [hat],'" Blaney said.

Blaney was told the boy had thrown his hat into the air before a fan propelled it into the water. When Blaney looked toward the water, he saw two hippos nearby.

"Two hippos are kind of using their noses to sort of play with it, investigate it," Blaney said. "Just putting it on their noses and kind of just moving it around with their noses."

Blaney and his wife tracked down two zoo staff members, who he said wore black polo shirts and carried radios.

"They seemed very concerned, and they were getting on their radios. I was like, 'Okay, I did the right thing,'" Blaney said.

Blaney did not learn how serious the incident was until days later, when his wife sent him a video of a zoo team member explaining what had happened. He learned of Fiona's death soon after.

"Could I have done anything different? Obviously, I couldn't have," Blaney said. "It just made me think of how important it is to follow the rules."

Blaney said he had not known Fiona's story, including her premature birth, until after the emergency began.

"I'm just sorry that it had to happen in your city. Your zoo is beautiful," Blaney said.

Hippo Cove reopened Monday with new safeguards. Zoo staff removed the ceiling fans, and there is now netting above the glass.

"Just out of an abundance of care to make sure something like this never happens again," Zoo Director David Jenike said. "The animals are doing well. They're eating, behaving normally."

Visitors continue to gather at a growing memorial for Fiona. For Sandy Vanatsky, visiting helped bring closure.

"We all just loved her. She was like a symbol of Cincinnati," Vanatsky said. "I think after I walk around and read a lot of the things that have been written for her and the special notes and cards, it will help."

The zoo's director said there are plans to hold a memorial for Fiona on zoo grounds. There is no time set for it yet, but more details will be released in the near future.

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