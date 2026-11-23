GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man has been arrested and charged after child sexual abuse material was discovered on his computer, according to Green Township police and a criminal complaint obtained by WCPO.

Gregory Gates was arrested and charged with multiple felony counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving minors, according to Green Township police.

A criminal complaint obtained by WCPO sheds more light onto the investigation that preceded Gates' arrest. On Nov. 21, a juvenile using the suspect's computer found child sexual abuse images after she finished playing a game on it, according to the criminal complaint. This discovery prompted the juvenile to tell family members.

After a search warrant was executed, the criminal complaint states officers found a computer with child sexual abuse material involving a girl around the age of 3.

Green Township police say the investigation remains ongoing, adding that more criminal charges are pending.