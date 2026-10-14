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Duke Energy Foundation awards $100,000 in grants to 26 storm-damaged small businesses

Duke Energy grants help 26 storm-hit small businesses recover
WCPO 9
Duke Energy grants help 26 storm-hit small businesses recover
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CINCINNATI — When storms rolled through the Greater Cincinnati area in July and August, flash flooding and power outages led to major problems for some small business owners.

On Wednesday, the Duke Energy Foundation announced 26 small businesses that will receive grants to help offset financial losses.

We spoke to Duke Energy last month about its partnership with the Cincinnati Regional Chamber on a $100,000 grant program to support small business owners impacted by the storms. Grant recipients will receive between $2,500 and $10,000.

WATCH: Hear what small business owners receiving grants said about how it will help them recover

Duke Energy grants help 26 storm-hit small businesses recover

Ali's Bar and Grill in Madeira is one of the 26 recipients. Owner Alison Tepe-Guy said the restaurant lost power for more than two days during August's storms.

“You think you’re prepared for everything, but you’re truly not," Tepe-Guy said.

She said her restaurant lost roughly $25,000 in revenue and in food and drinks that had to be tossed.

“No matter what we were doing, we had three generators running; it still couldn’t hold the food, and with the power outage, we lost quite a bit," Tepe-Guy said.

As part of the grant program, her restaurant will receive $5,000.

"It’ll help us tremendously," Tepe-Guy said. "That’s two days of revenue for sure.”

Grant money is also going to other east side businesses that were impacted by severe flash flooding in July.

DJ Snider, the owner of Patty's Old Fashioned Popcorn in Hyde Park, said his business will get $2,500.

“It’s very exciting," Snider said.

He said his store had about $70,000 worth of damage from the flash flooding. He said the money will help fund new holiday-season flavors.

“That money is literally going to just go right to making a new product that we’re going to sell the rest of the year," Snider said.

Matt Martin with Duke Energy said they're hopeful the money can help some small businesses get back on their feet.

“We really want to not only keep the lights on for our customers, but also support the communities that we serve," Martin said.

Snider and Tepe-Guy said they're still working to recover, but both said that knowing others are willing to help makes recovery a little easier.

“I guess as small businesses, we’re all in the shadow of bigger businesses," Snider said. "But it’s like an honor that someone like that, who has that kind of money available, it’s amazing."

See below for a full list of businesses getting grant money and the amount they're receiving:

Business
Location
Grant Amount
Enquirer Printing Company
Cincinnati (Newtown area), OH
$10,000
Jake's River Landing
Harrison, OH
$10,000
Neko Sushi
Cincinnati, OH
$10,000
Ali's Bar and Grill
Madeira, OH
$5,000
Grammas Pizza Batavia
Batavia, OH
$5,000
Popular Strandz LLC
Cincinnati, OH
$5,000
The Crystalary
Cincinnati, OH
$5,000
Zip's Café
Cincinnati, OH
$5,000
Camp Washington Steak and Lemonade
Cincinnati, OH
$2,500
De Iorio Ventures LLC DBA Brewd
Cincinnati, OH
$2,500
Delamere & Hopkins
Cincinnati, OH
$2,500
Delwood
Cincinnati, OH
$2,500
Dovetale Bakery
Cincinnati, OH
$2,500
Fazels Rug Gallery
Cincinnati, OH
$2,500
Hyde Park Salon
Cincinnati, OH
$2,500
Kindred Hospitality Group
Cincinnati, OH
$2,500
Leeli + Lou
Cincinnati, OH
$2,500
Lisa's Wayside Inn LLC
Russellville, OH
$2,500
Magnolia Nails
Cincinnati, OH
$2,500
Mojave East/Rincon
Newtown, OH
$2,500
Pattys Old Fashioned Popcorn
Cincinnati, OH
$2,500
Poeme, Ltd.
Cincinnati, OH
$2,500
Quince & Quinn
Cincinnati, OH
$2,500
Salon Rhonda
Cincinnati, OH
$2,500
The Chill Out
Batavia, OH
$2,500
VV Mt Lookout LLC
Cincinnati, OH
$2,500
TOTAL
26 businesses
$100,000
More Cincinnati news:
Defense rests during Day 7 of Rodney Hinton Jr. trial A one-on-one with the Cincinnati superintendent as district asks for more money Cincinnati leaders call for clearer flood prevention plans after July storm

We're heading to the east side! Let's Talk in Madisonville | Oct. 21 from 4-6pm