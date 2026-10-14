Duke Energy Foundation awards $100,000 in grants to 26 storm-damaged small businesses

CINCINNATI — When storms rolled through the Greater Cincinnati area in July and August, flash flooding and power outages led to major problems for some small business owners.

On Wednesday, the Duke Energy Foundation announced 26 small businesses that will receive grants to help offset financial losses.

We spoke to Duke Energy last month about its partnership with the Cincinnati Regional Chamber on a $100,000 grant program to support small business owners impacted by the storms. Grant recipients will receive between $2,500 and $10,000.

WATCH: Hear what small business owners receiving grants said about how it will help them recover

Duke Energy grants help 26 storm-hit small businesses recover

Ali's Bar and Grill in Madeira is one of the 26 recipients. Owner Alison Tepe-Guy said the restaurant lost power for more than two days during August's storms.

“You think you’re prepared for everything, but you’re truly not," Tepe-Guy said.

She said her restaurant lost roughly $25,000 in revenue and in food and drinks that had to be tossed.

“No matter what we were doing, we had three generators running; it still couldn’t hold the food, and with the power outage, we lost quite a bit," Tepe-Guy said.

As part of the grant program, her restaurant will receive $5,000.

"It’ll help us tremendously," Tepe-Guy said. "That’s two days of revenue for sure.”

Grant money is also going to other east side businesses that were impacted by severe flash flooding in July.

DJ Snider, the owner of Patty's Old Fashioned Popcorn in Hyde Park, said his business will get $2,500.

“It’s very exciting," Snider said.

He said his store had about $70,000 worth of damage from the flash flooding. He said the money will help fund new holiday-season flavors.

“That money is literally going to just go right to making a new product that we’re going to sell the rest of the year," Snider said.

Matt Martin with Duke Energy said they're hopeful the money can help some small businesses get back on their feet.

“We really want to not only keep the lights on for our customers, but also support the communities that we serve," Martin said.

Snider and Tepe-Guy said they're still working to recover, but both said that knowing others are willing to help makes recovery a little easier.

“I guess as small businesses, we’re all in the shadow of bigger businesses," Snider said. "But it’s like an honor that someone like that, who has that kind of money available, it’s amazing."

See below for a full list of businesses getting grant money and the amount they're receiving:

