Duke Energy offering grants to small businesses impacted by recent flooding, storms

CINCINNATI — Small businesses hit by recent flooding and storm damage could be eligible for thousands of dollars in help.

The Duke Energy Foundation is partnering with the Cincinnati Regional Chamber on a $100,000 grant. The money will support small business owners impacted by flooding and storms in July and August.

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Duke Energy offering grants to small businesses hit by storms, flooding

Duke Energy spokesperson Matt Martin said any business in southwest Ohio impacted by recent storms is eligible.

"We really want to make sure they have what they need to be able to get back up and running so that they’re ready to go for the rest of the year," Martin said.

That includes small businesses on the east side that were hit hard by flash flooding in July.

DJ Snider, the owner of Patty's Old Fashioned Popcorn in Hyde Park, said his business had about $70,000 worth of damage.

"It was just like waves and waves of water coming in," Snider said.

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Snider said it was a big setback.

“We all operate on small margins and it’s just, it’s not fun," Snider said.

Snider said he's thrilled to hear about the opportunity to receive some relief funds.

Martin said the foundation will be awarding grants between $2,500 and $10,000. He said the foundation will select businesses through an application review process.

“We do everything to show up for our communities, especially in times of need," Martin said.

Small business owners can go to this website and fill out a short questionnaire. The deadline to apply is Monday, Sept. 21 at 5 p.m.

Next door to Patty's Popcorn, Kristen Folzenlogen, the owner of Poeme, said she's already applied.

"I was amazed at how quick it was," Folzenlogen said. "Super simple."

She said her business wasn't hit as hard as Snider's. However, she said having to close her store for a couple of days to clean up made an impact.

"It's amazing how much that would help a small business, simply because, if we had to close for two or three days, that revenue is lost."

Snider said he agrees and said that the money can help make a big difference.

“Every little bit helps," Snider said.