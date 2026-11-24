MADISONVILLE, Ohio — For 40 years, the Madisonville Education and Assistance Center (MEAC) has been a lifeline for people in the community.

One of the biggest services MEAC provides is its weekly food pantry. The nonprofit also helps families with child education and financial assistance during times of crisis.

But now, it's the nonprofit that's in need of assistance.

Executive Director Vashti Rutledge said the nonprofit is dealing with financial challenges.

“The last five months or so have been really challenging for us as an organization," Rutledge said.

WATCH: Hear how you can help the nonprofit as it fights to stay open this holiday season

Madisonville nonprofit fights to keep its doors open amid financial struggles

Rutledge said MEAC lost 20% of its operating revenue this year.

She also said increased competition from other organizations for local grant funding has made securing additional support more difficult.

Rutledge said the nonprofit's future is now in jeopardy.

“The path that we’re on is not sustainable for us to keep our doors open," Rutledge said.

There's no timeline for when MEAC could close its doors.

Still, for residents like Melowese Richardson, the possibility is hard to imagine.

“Without MEAC, Madisonville would be at a standstill," Richardson said.

Richardson said MEAC's services have helped her raise her grandchildren.

She said the nonprofit is a necessity for her and other neighbors.

“Without MEAC, our monthly meals would not be complete," Richardson said.

Madisonville resident Janet Carter said many people in the community don't have transportation options to get to other food pantries or grocery stores.

"If you don't have a car, I don't know what you're going to do," Carter said.

Rutledge said she knows how much families depend on the food pantry. That's why the nonprofit is hoping holiday giving can help secure its future.

MEAC is now fundraising with a goal of raising $50,000 by the end of the year.

“Every single thing counts," Rutledge said. "Whether it’s two cans of green beans or a $1,000 check, we definitely need it all.”

Rutledge knows it's a big goal, but she said MEAC is determined to find a way forward.

“Regardless of what happens, we’re going to make sure that there is a place for you all to get food in the future, because we recognize how important that is," Rutledge said.