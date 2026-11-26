CINCINNATI — As families across Greater Cincinnati gathered for Thanksgiving, people at Temple Bible College in Avondale spent the holiday ensuring those in need had a place to feel welcome.

Thursday morning, Temple Bible College opened its doors and offered free hot meals and shoes to community members.

Reverend Reginold Lyons, dean of Temple Bible College, said the event helped people who may be struggling during the holiday season.

“People are struggling to make ends meet, and we figured this would just be a blessing,” Lyons said.

WATCH: See how the Thanksgiving event helped provide families with free meals and shoes:

Temple Bible College hands out free meals, shoes to help those in need on Thanksgiving

Along with the meals, organizers handed out shoes that otherwise would have been thrown away.

“They were going to be thrown away and we thought they would be a good thing just to pass them out free,” Lyons said.

Lyons said the goal went beyond providing basic necessities. He wanted everyone who came through the doors to feel welcome and part of a family.

“This time of year, people feel, they feel lonely, they feel alienated, they feel unloved," Lyons said. "When people come together and show them love, it’s important to them."

Michael Sawyer and Amanda Aslept with New Horizons Recovery Center echoed that sentiment.

“We have to have community to help community and extending our hand out to somebody else, you never know how life-changing that can be for somebody," Aslept said.

For Lindsey Ford, the opportunity to receive free shoes was especially meaningful. She said getting new shoes for her three children was a blessing.

“It’s invaluable," Ford said. "I have a 1-year-old who literally skipped sizes. She went from a 5 to an 8 all within like 2 months."

Ford said the event also reflects the importance of neighbors helping one another, regardless of their circumstances.

“It’s an example of Jesus reaching out to those who are in need. I don’t want to necessarily say poor, because we all go through times in our lives when we’re in need, so it’s a blessing to be able to give to others and in turn to receive as well,” Ford said.

As people celebrated Thanksgiving and reflected on what they were grateful for, Lyons said it's also a day to show support to people in the community.

“It helps them to feel part of a family,” Lyons said.