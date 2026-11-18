CINCINNATI — Fiona, the Cincinnati Zoo's famed hippo who captured America’s heart nearly 10 years ago, is undergoing treatment after swallowing a knit hat.

After being born prematurely and just 25 pounds, the feisty hippo's fight to survive endeared her to many.

Fiona is beloved by visitors to the Cincinnati Zoo. But when a visitor threw a hat into the air, a ceiling fan swept it into the hippo's enclosure, and Fiona swallowed it.

Fiona the hippo faces more treatment after swallowing visitor’s hat

Now, the Cincinnati Zoo is keeping her off display as veterinarians and caregivers work to help her pass the hat. They’re also keeping the public informed with updates. In one update on Tuesday night, the vets said surgery is not an option for full-grown hippos.

Now, some are wondering why hippos can’t have surgery.

Turns out it’s not just surgery that’s difficult for the large mammal. Their massive weight, thick skin and aquatic adaptations make many traditional veterinary treatments difficult.

Thick skin: Hippo skin is, on average, 1.5 to 2.5 inches, depending on the area of the body. The thickness of the skin can hide veins, making blood draws and IVs incredibly difficult. The thickness of the skin also impacts the distribution of injected medications.

Size: Female hippos can reach up to 3,000 pounds. Their weight is made up of dense muscle and thick hide. The weight puts significant strain on any incisions, and it is difficult to bandage hippos. Their oily skin, which is good for swimming, means bandages don't adhere.

A vlog from Brookfield Zoo Chicago discusses surgery on the smaller pygmy hippo and expands on the issues with hippo surgery:

Medicine reactions: Traditional opioid anesthesia can trigger fatal breathing complications like apnea, cyanosis, bradycardia, and fatal respiratory arrest.

Sedated hippos hold their breath for several minutes at a time, meaning oxygen levels need to be closely monitored, and the animals must be kept away from water to avoid drowning.

There is ongoing research to find new options of drugs to anesthetize hippos, but there is not a definitive manner to sedate them.

So, how do hippos get medical care?

A lot of it is in their behavioral training.

Zoo teams start training them young to open their mouths on command for dental check-ups and topical treatments. Vets utilize the thinner skin around the ears or jaw for injections.

They’re also trained to stand still for ultrasounds and blood draws without sedation to avoid that risk.

This video from the Cincinnati Zoo shows how the team trained Fiona to give blood.

The hippo is a vulnerable species, meaning it's facing a high risk of extinction in the wild. This is why the treatment and care of hippos in captivity is done with such care.

As the team in Cincinnati works to keep Fiona safe while her body passes this foreign object, people around the world are watching and hoping for a positive outcome.