CINCINNATI — Sadness is giving way to anger for some as the nation mourns Fiona, the famed hippo who stole America's hearts in 2017 after she was born prematurely at the Cincinnati Zoo.

Fiona, beloved Cincinnati Zoo hippo, dies after swallowing knit hat

She died on Thursday after swallowing a hat that accidentally got into her enclosure. How it happened is a sticking point for many commenting online and voicing anger — some suggesting that there should be criminal charges.

We know a child at the zoo tossed their hat into the air, which was caught by a fan and propelled into Fiona’s habitat.

“We probably couldn’t make [it] happen again if we tried,” Michelle Curley, a spokesperson for the zoo, said in a statement earlier this week to Axios.

Fiona then ate it. Days later she started showing symptoms and the vets and caregivers at the zoo started working to save her, they had limited options.

Now, many are calling for charges in her untimely death.

As of Friday afternoon, the Cincinnati Zoo's social posts on Facebook and Instagram announcing Fiona's death have received nearly 300,000 comments.

One comment on the Instagram post that had more than 31,000 likes asks, "So we're pressing charges on whoever threw that hat in there, right?"

Another comment with more than 4,000 likes reads, "We must hold the parents responsible for this to set expectations."

A highly-engaged comment on the zoo's Instagram post came from political commentator Tomi Lahren, who said, "Parents need to be fined an incredible amount."

Another on Facebook with hundreds of likes and comments asked, "Y'all gonna go after the owners of the hat right?"

But charges are not likely.

Why? A few reasons:



First, the hat toss that started this came from a child, not an adult, and there’s no obvious sign of intention to do the hippo harm.



Second, Ohio state laws around animal cruelty and injury to animals clearly states the actions must be done maliciously or willfully, which is not the case here.



Lastly, state statutes also say parents could be charged or liable in some crimes committed by minors but again, it’s clearly stated those actions must be done willfully.

There is little doubt that the incident that led to the hat ending up in Fiona’s enclosure was accidental, making it unlikely that any charges will be filed.

Now, Fiona's life at the zoo is reminding visitors about rules regarding items and taking extra care to avoid accidents like this in the future.