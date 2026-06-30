Cincinnati families have more cool-down options than ever as summer heat intensifies

CINCINNATI — Every Cincinnati Recreation Commission pool is open this summer for the first time in years, giving families across the city 24 pools and nine spray pads to choose from as temperatures climb.

With heat locked in for the next several days, families are turning to the city's growing list of cool-down options — from neighborhood pools and splash pads to evening recreation events designed to keep kids active and safe.

Maria Delgado, who visited a local splash pad with her family, said the heat made the choice easy.

"We were looking for some fresh place, maybe wet like this one to get some relief from the hot," Delgado said.

Most neighborhood pools open in the afternoons and run into the early evening. All pools, which opened in early June, are set to close Aug. 8. Dunham Otto and Mount Adams offer members-only swim times, making this a shorter swim season than usual.

For parents like Yolanda Williams, splash pads offer something pools can't — a safe space for the youngest kids.

"I feel it's very useful. Especially for little babies, like especially water parks — they can't get into the pool. We can't go swimming. So, this is the safest thing for us," Williams said.

Evan Sanchez, who stopped at a splash pad with his family after his daughter spotted it from the parking lot, said the atmosphere made the detour worth it.

"A play place like this …it's just nice," Sanchez said. "We came down here, and we see all these people here. And she's like, 'I want to play,' and so we've been here for a few minutes just enjoying ourselves."

For families looking beyond water, the city's Rec at Night events offer evening activities at four locations as part of Cincinnati's summer violence prevention programs. Day camps are also running at recreation centers, offering sports, arts and field trips.

All CRC recreation centers serve as free public cooling centers, offering air-conditioned relief and free water during regular operating hours, regardless of membership status.

Here's where you can find pools and splash pads around the city:

Cincinnati Recreation Commission: Open Pools & Splashgrounds – Summer 2026



Oakley Pool – 3900 Paxton Ave.

McKie Pool – 1655 Chase Ave.

Pleasant Ridge Pool – 5915 Ridge Ave.

Mt. Washington Pool – 1715 Beacon St.

Spring Grove Village Pool – 4321 Spring Grove Ave.

Lincoln Pool – 1027 Linn St.

Dempsey Pool – 957 Hawthorne Ave.

Evanston Pool – 3204 Woodburn Ave.

Dickman Pool – 519 W. Court St.

Madisonville Pool – 5320 Stewart Ave.

Bond Hill Pool – 1501 Elizabeth Place

Ryan Pool – 3324 Meyer Place

Bush Pool – 2640 Kemper Lane

Hartwell Pool – 2721 Carter Ave.

Winton Hills Pool – 5170 Winneste Ave.

Millvale Pool – 3300 Beekman St.

LeBlond Pool – 2335 Riverside Drive

Camp Washington Pool – 1201 Stock Ave.

Filson Pool – 3151 Glenmore Ave.

Members‑Only/Members-Only Time Pools



Hirsch Otto Armleder Pool – 3620 Reading Road

Hanna Otto Armleder Pool – 2312 Ferguson Road

Mt. Adams Pool – 1045 Eden Park Drive

Dunham Otto Armleder Aquatic Center – 4356 Dunham Lane (members‑only after 4:30 pm Fri–Sun)

Free Spraygrounds (Open daily 10 a.m.–9 p.m.)



Caldwell Sprayground – 316 W. North Bend Road

College Hill Sprayground – 5660 Belmont Ave.

Dyer Sprayground – 2110 Freeman Ave.

North Fairmount Sprayground – 1702 Denham St.

McKie Sprayground – 1655 Chase Ave.

Oakley Sprayground – 3900 Paxton Ave.

Oyler Sprayground – 2125 Staebler St.

Pleasant Ridge Sprayground – 5915 Ridge Ave.

South Fairmount Sprayground – 1685 Queen City Ave.

For more details on hours, potential admission costs, and any seasonal updates, visit the Cincinnati Recreation Commission Aquatics page. Member‑only locations typically cost under $10, depending on age.